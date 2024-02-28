Camila Mendes Feels ‘Very Supported’ by Jessica Alba’s Efforts to Bring Latinx Actors Together: ‘There’s Something Really Strong Happening’

Unwrapped Podcast: Mendes recalls attending a “lovely” event for Latinx actors at Alba’s house

Emily Vogel
and

Hollywood can be a lonely industry. But according to Camila Mendes, that’s just not the case for Latinx actors right now. In fact, she feels a “very strong” community around her — and the “Upgraded” star gives some much deserved credit to Jessica Alba for it.

Appearing on the latest episode of the “UnWrapped” Podcast, the actress and executive producer noted that “there’s something really strong happening” between Latinx creatives right now, with Alba making a point to actively bring them all together.

“Right now, there’s this group chat that all the Latinx actors in Hollywood are on,” Mendes explained. “And it’s just nothing but love and support and people posting and sharing each other’s accomplishments and lifting each other up. And Jessica Alba recently threw this really lovely event at her house and brought all these people together.”

She continued, “I feel very supported through that. Jessica Alba is doing that. She’s literally reaching out to all these young actors and all these Latinx actors, period, no matter the age. She’s bringing everyone together and making it clear that we need to band together in order to see change.”

SUBSCRIBE: Apple PodcastsSpotify | Amazon Music | Google Podcasts 

During this episode, Mendes also…

  • Says healthy relationships should “feel really easy”
  • Reveals she’s “ready” and “excited” for her 30s
  • Shares tips to navigating mental health while traveling
  • Talks about stepping into a producer’s role
  • Opens up about her experience with alopecia
Read Next
‘Upgraded’ Stars Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux Unravel the Rom Com's Ending | Video

About “UnWrapped”

“UnWrapped” is a podcast produced by WrapWomen, dedicated to empowering the next generation of women in media and entertainment. Each episode “unwraps” topics from entertainment news and industry trends to career advice, Hollywood headlines and more. 

Special guests include industry leaders, actors, producers and studio execs. The aim of the series is to connect those looking for knowledge and access to those with the knowledge and access, providing the WrapWomen community with tools to succeed in their personal and professional lives.

You can listen on TheWrap.comWrapWomen.comSpotifyApple PodcastsAmazon Music or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Martin Scorsese photographed for TheWrapBook (Credit: Catherine Opie)
Read Next
TheWrap Launches ‘TheWrapBook,’ a Luxury Collectible Celebrating the Year’s Best in Cinema

Emily Vogel

Emily Vogel

Director of Programming • Host of “UnWrapped” Podcast • NYC Parties & Premieres Reporter Emily Vogel is the director of programming at TheWrap. When she isn’t organizing TheWrap’s line-up of events, she’s hosting the “UnWrapped” podcast and covering parties in NYC • emily.vogel@thewrap.com

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.