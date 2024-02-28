Hollywood can be a lonely industry. But according to Camila Mendes, that’s just not the case for Latinx actors right now. In fact, she feels a “very strong” community around her — and the “Upgraded” star gives some much deserved credit to Jessica Alba for it.

Appearing on the latest episode of the “UnWrapped” Podcast, the actress and executive producer noted that “there’s something really strong happening” between Latinx creatives right now, with Alba making a point to actively bring them all together.

“Right now, there’s this group chat that all the Latinx actors in Hollywood are on,” Mendes explained. “And it’s just nothing but love and support and people posting and sharing each other’s accomplishments and lifting each other up. And Jessica Alba recently threw this really lovely event at her house and brought all these people together.”

She continued, “I feel very supported through that. Jessica Alba is doing that. She’s literally reaching out to all these young actors and all these Latinx actors, period, no matter the age. She’s bringing everyone together and making it clear that we need to band together in order to see change.”

During this episode, Mendes also…

Says healthy relationships should “feel really easy”

Reveals she’s “ready” and “excited” for her 30s

Shares tips to navigating mental health while traveling

Talks about stepping into a producer’s role

Opens up about her experience with alopecia

