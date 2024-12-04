It’s that time of the year again, New Yorkers and Christmas lovers are ready to gaze at the magnificent lighting of Rockefeller Christmas tree.

Standing 74-feet-tall with more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights is the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. This year the tree will be topped with a Swarovski star, which which was designed by architect Daniel Libeskind.

“The Today Show’s” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin are all set to make an appearance at the two-hour special titled “The 92nd Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” along with other celebs. Plus, Kelly Clarkson is running it back for a second time as host.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting start?

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting will broadcast live on NBC at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The program will end at 10 p.m. EST.

Will the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting be streaming?

Yes, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting will also be streaming on Peacock. Other streaming options include DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu+ and Sling.

What is the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting?

The Rockefeller Center Christmas ceremony is a two-hour event that celebrates the beginning of the Christmas holiday with the lighting of a giant Christmas tree after Thanksgiving. The lighting has been an annual event since 1933.

Where does the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting take place?

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting takes place at the Rockefeller Center between New York City’s 49th and 50th Streets, and 5th and 6th Avenues.

Can you attend the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting in person?

Yes, you can attend the ceremony in person and watch from New York City’s 49th and 50th Streets, and 5th and 6th Avenues.

Who’s hosting and performing at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting?

This will be Kelly Clarkson’s second time hosting the event, and Jennifer Hudson, Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay and the Radio Rockettes and more.