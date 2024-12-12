NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league’s relationship with Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter will not change after the media mogul was accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2000 in a civil lawsuit.

“We’re aware of the civil allegations and Jay-Z’s really strong response to that,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly said Wednesday after wrapping up winter meetings for the NFL. “We know the litigation is happening now. From our standpoint, our relationship is not changing with them, including our preparations for the next Super Bowl.”

His response comes after Carter was sued for allegedly raping a 13-year-old during an awards after show party. His name was included in an amended lawsuit that initially only listed Sean “Diddy” Combs as the accused rapist. The person identified as Jane Doe in the legal document, which was filed Sunday by lawyer Tony Buzbee, claims the Roc Nation founder and owner participated in the alleged assault. The lawsuit was originally filed against Combs in October.

Carter’s Roc Nation has produced the NFL’s past five halftime shows after entering into a deal in 2019 to serve as the league’s live entertainment strategist. He also hand-picked Kendrick Lamar to headline the upcoming Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

Carter swiftly responded to and denied the allegations made in the refiled suit via a statement through Roc Nation.

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle … “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” Carter continued.