Ronald D. Moore is returning to Sony Pictures Television after inking a new multi-year deal with the studio. He’d left in 2021 for Disney’s 20th Television but is now returning to his former studio home.

Under the partnership, his Tall Ship Productions banner will develop and produce scripted series for cable and streaming platforms with longtime collaborators Maril Davis and Ben McGinnis.

Moore, who previously worked at the studio 2010-2020, developed and executive produced Apple TV+’s “For All Mankind” and Starz’s “Outlander.” He also serves as an executive producer on “Outlander” spin-off “Blood of My Blood,” which is currently in production, and “For All Mankind” spin-off “Star City.” Other credits during his previous tenure at Sony include executive producer on the anthology series “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” and the original series “Helix.”

“This is a true homecoming, and I couldn’t be more excited to be reunited with Ron at Sony,” Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope said in a statement. “Ron is an unbelievable storyteller. He knows how to connect with audiences through the characters and worlds he builds — characters and worlds that are brilliant, beautiful, rich, and authentic. The shows he has created alongside the incomparable Maril Davis remain relevant, watched, and admired by millions of fans worldwide, and we can’t wait to see which new places they will pull us into next.”

“I’m incredibly happy to return home to Sony Pictures Television. Creating shows with the team there has been enormously gratifying, and I’ve always been impressed by their enthusiasm and commitment to making great shows,” Moore added. “I’ve known and admired Katherine since we first worked together at Universal, and I’m really excited for us to work together again to make great television.”

Moore got his start in the entertainment business on the writing staff of “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” During his tenure on the sci-fi series, he wrote or cowrote 27 episodes, including the two-hour series finale “All Good Things.” He he won a Hugo Award for that episode in 1994. The same year, Moore was honored with an Emmy Award nomination.

In 1994, he joined the writing staff of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” as supervising producer and was elevated to co-executive producer the following year. He also served briefly as executive consultant on the USA cable series “Good vs. Evil” before joining the staff of “Roswell” as executive producer. After two seasons in that post, he took over the reins as showrunner from creator Jason Katims in its final year. In the fall of 2002, Moore was named showrunner and executive producer of the one-hour drama “Carnivàle.”

In 2003, Moore created the reimagined series “Battlestar Galactica” and served as showrunner/executive producer. The show was honored with a prestigious Peabody Award and twice as an official selection of the AFI top television programs for 2005 and 2006. Moore was nominated for an Emmy for Best Writing in a Dramatic Series in 2006 and won an Emmy for the “Battlestar Galactica” webisodes in 2008.