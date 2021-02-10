Ronald D Moore Moves From Sony to 20th Television With Multiyear Overall Deal

“Outlander” and “For All Mankind” executive producer Ronald D. Moore has left his longtime home Sony Pictures Television for a multiyear overall deal at Disney’s 20th Television, an individual with knowledge of the agreement tells TheWrap.

Under the pact, Syfy’s “Battlestar Galactica” mastermind will create and develop new projects for 20th Television and Disney’s multiple platforms through his Tall Ship Productions banner, with the first being the previously announced “Swiss Family Robinson” TV series at Disney+, which he is partnering on with “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu.

Moore will continue on in his role as executive producer on both Starz’ “Outlander” and Apple TV+’s “For All Mankind,” which are Sony-produced shows.

A representative for Sony did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Moore’s exit.

“Ron’s as passionate about Disney parks, characters and IP as our head of drama Michelle Mendelovitz was about bringing him to the studio, and when he said ‘yes’ we were all thrilled beyond belief,” 20th Television’s exec vice president of development Carolyn Cassidy said in a statement Wednesday. “His beautiful work on Battlestar Galactica, Outlander and For All Mankind are well known for their artistry and intelligence, their unforgettable characters and big, broad appeal. And it’s been so exciting for Karey, Michelle and me to see how inspired he is by the Disney canon. Swiss Family Robinson is just the first project he has up his sleeve and we’re so glad he’s made 20th his creative home.”

Moore added: “I’d like to thank Dana Walden, Carolyn Cassidy and Michelle Mendelovitz, and now Karey Burke, for inviting me to join their amazing team at 20th Television and Disney. I grew up loving Disney movies, TV shows, and theme parks, and I still do to this day, so the chance to work on some of those same classic titles like Swiss Family Robinson was an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up. I had an amazing experience at Sony Pictures Television and I’d like to thank everyone at Sony for their steadfast support and personal friendship over the last decade. I’m also very happy that I’ll be able to continue my involvement with both ‘Outlander’ and ‘For All Mankind’ while Matt Roberts and Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi take over the showrunning duties on each project respectively.”

