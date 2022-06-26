Rudy Giuliani was slapped in the back Sunday at a New York City grocery store campaign event for his son’s gubernatorial run by a man who police say asked him, “What’s up, scumbag?”

Police arrested the man, who witnesses described as a store worker, and he was taken into custody, local reports said.

Giuliani’s son, Andrew, told the New York Post his father was fine and blamed the Staten Island incident on “left-wing” liberals.

“It’s a sad day when New Yorkers’ greatest crime fighter, ‘America’s Mayor,’ is attacked,” Andrew Giuliani said. “I blame the left wing for encouraging violence. This is crazy.”

Police were investigating the incident and it wasn’t certain what charges the 39-year-old suspect could face.

Rudy Giuliani told The New York Times the man uttered comments the Donald Trump attorney and former NYC mayor believed to be regarding the Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade last week.

“The one thing he said that was political was, ‘You’re going to kill women, you’re going to kill women,’” Giuliani said.

Giuliani is facing potential legal issues over his involvement with Trump in the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He has been prominently featured as part of the recent congressional hearings into Jan. 6, and most notably made headlines after testimony indicated he was drunk on election night, during which he was acting as an adviser to Trump.

Giuliani refuted the testimony, saying in a tweet he only had been drinking soda.

“My back hurts,” Giuliani told the Times on Sunday, “but otherwise I’m able to walk and stuff like that. He almost knocked me down. Thank God, for a 78-year-old, I am in pretty good shape.”