Though Rudy Giuliani is now adamant that he wasn’t drunk in the White House on Election Night, the hosts of “The View” think he’s making the wrong call. On Tuesday, the women argued that he should “lean into” that aspect of the story.

The accusations against Giuliani came Monday during the January 6 select committee hearing. In it, Rep. Liz Cheney noted that “You will also hear testimony that President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won, and insist that the vote counting stop to falsely claim everything was fraudulent.” The committee then proceeded to show exactly that — specifically from the testimony of Bill Stepien, Trump’s former campaign manager.

In response to the footage of Stepien, “The View” hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin argued that leaning on the excuse of being drunk might actually help Giuliani in the long run.

“If I were Rudy Giuliani, I would definitely lean into the drunk narrative,” Haines said. “‘Cause the only worse than being drunk and saying that, is being sober and saying that.”

On Tuesday, Giuliani fully rebuked the claims, tweeting “I am disgusted and outraged at the out right lie by Jason Miller and Bill Steppien. I was upset that they were not prepared for the massive cheating (as well as other lawyers around the President) I REFUSED all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink..Diet Pepsi”

But, on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” guest host Alyssa Farah Griffin — who worked in the Trump administration until last December — gave a similar recollection of Giuliani’s status that night.

“I would not want to speak out of turn, but I saw Rudy Giuliani in the East Room [on] election night, and I would say he appeared inebriated,” Griffin asserted.

At that, host Joy Behar asked if Griffin was able to smell any alcohol on Giuliani’s breath, to which she said she was not ever close enough to him to know.

That said, Griffin marveled at the idea that Trump would take legal advice from a drunk Giuliani, instead of listening to his entire staff. But moderator Whoopi Goldberg wasn’t at all surprised, and questioned why anyone would be.