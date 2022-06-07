Joy Behar is pretty sure she knows why Fox News won’t be airing the January 6 hearings in full during primetime hours this week. The host of “The View” thinks it’s because the network itself — or at least some of its employees — is implicated in the case.

On Monday, it was reported that Fox would be the only major network that won’t be carrying the hearings live in full, opting instead to keep their primetime line-up intact and breaking away to cover the hearings “as news warrants.” So, to kick off Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” Behar made her theories pretty clear.

“I think that Fox is implicated in the events of that day, isn’t it?” Behar said. “I mean, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade [were] begging Mark Meadows to get the President, Trump, to stop the attack. So, now they’re saying the opposite? They’re implicated in the day, so of course they don’t want to report that.”

Though Fox News itself won’t be covering the hearings in full, other members of the Fox family of channels will. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-anchor live coverage on Fox Business network, and FOX News Audio will also present live coverage of the hearings in full, both beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Coverage will also be livestreamed on FOX News Digital and FOX Nation.

But, for the women of “The View” not airing live coverage in primetime sends a pretty clear message.

“They’re betting that you didn’t see what you saw,” host Whoopi Goldberg said. “They’re not going to show it to you again, with the hopes that you won’t see what you saw, again. Most Americans saw what happened, they know what went down. And so they’re doing exactly what you’d expect Fox to do.”

Whoopi then poked at Sean Hannity’s warning to audiences that “you will not hear the real story of January 6 anywhere, I don’t think, except here.”

“Listen, if you’re that concerned about a lie, you should watch and make sure that people are not lying,” she continued. “But you have to watch in order to know that they’re not lying.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.