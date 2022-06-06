The hosts of “The View” are very, very hopeful that Americans will make a point to watch the upcoming hearings of the Jan. 6 committee. At the very least, they hope it’s given the same amount of attention as the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Starting this Thursday, testimony from some key players in Donald Trump’s administration about the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 will be televised, including that of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has said that these hearings need to be appointment television for all Americans, and the hosts of “The View” largely agreed.

“It’s at least as important as Amber Heard and Johnny Depp,” Whoopi said seriously. “So people should make sure that they’re watching.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.

Host Sara Haines argued that it’s actually a bit of an obligation for people to watch, regardless of their political affiliations and beliefs.

“I do think everyone should watch this. And this isn’t about — I want the people that were there that day to watch it. I want people on the far right that believe in conspiracy theories,” Haines said. “I think everyone owes it to this country to stop for a minute and watch it and let — decide on your own. If you walk away and still think this is crap, that’s fine. But I think it’s important because this was where so many people, even extreme supporters said, this was a step too far.”

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg criticized Republican representative Elise Stefanik, for her repeated promises that she and other Republicans will be “all over the airwaves” as part of ongoing efforts to illustrate “how unprecedented and unconstitutional and illegitimate this committee is.”

“I kind of feel like you’re doing this before you even know what’s going on,” Whoopi said. “You’re already saying ‘What happened was…’ And when people start the conversation with ‘What happened was…’, it means they don’t want you to know what actually happened. Because if they really wanted you to know, they would have been on the committee, to get their story out there, to show you where this was going to be wrong. See, that’s when you know BS is happening.”