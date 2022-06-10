Bryce Dallas Howard dropped a bit of a bombshell on the hosts of “The View” on Friday, when she basically admitted that she still has not watched “Happy Days” — 18 years after her first appearance on “The View,” when she revealed she had never seen an episode of the sitcom.

While appearing on the talk show to promote “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which is now in theaters, Howard was shown a clip of her first time on “The View,” back in July of 2004. During that interview, she admitted that she had never seen an episode of “Happy Days.” Obviously, the hosts — and the audience — promptly freaked out, considering Ron Howard is her father and Henry Winkler is her godfather. Howard and Winkler, of course, starred on “Happy Days” as Richie Cunningham and Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli respectively.

So, during Thursday’s appearance, the hosts of “The View” tried to give Bryce Dallas Howard a chance to redeem herself. But, when asked again if she’s seen the series, her answer was pretty similar. After a very long pause, in which the hosts began to freak out once more, Howard spoke her truth.

“Not really,” Howard admitted with a laugh. “But, it’s not like I’ve avoided it. Now it’s, you know –“

“Now it’s a choice” host Sara Haines supplied jokingly. At that Howard laughed, but noted that the idea of her actively choosing to avoid the show “hurts.” That said, the actress admitted that people have tried to help her out in this realm over the years.

“So Jay Leno gave me a box set,” she said. “He heard that, when I revealed it here on ‘The View,’ and he was like ‘Get with it, here’s a box set of Happy Days’ and I was like ‘Oh my god, thank you so much!’ But I didn’t really fully…I haven’t…”

Howard couldn’t get herself to outright say that she hadn’t seen the series though, and the table promptly melted down again. “Go to commercial! Save this poor woman!” Haines exclaimed.

But, before Joy Behar would let the show go to break, she gave Howard a chance for redemption, asking if she’s at least seen “The Andy Griffith Show,” in which Ron Howard starred as Opie Taylor.

Don’t worry, the answer is yes, she’s seen “a lot” of that one. You can watch the moment it all went down in the video above.