Seth Meyers Rips Rudy Giuliani for Being Drunk on Election Night: ‘Wish I Could’ve Seen the Rest of That Deposition’ (Video)

There were plenty of damning revelations from Monday’s January 6 committee hearing, but Seth Meyers took particular delight in one: Rudy Giuliani being drunk on election night.

In setting up Monday’s hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney noted that “You will also hear testimony that President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won, and insist that the vote counting stop to falsely claim everything was fraudulent.”

“I mean, that is brutal,” Meyers said. “It’s embarrassing to have a member of Congress announce on live television that you were visibly drunk. I mean, I’ve been visibly drunk on TV before, but it’s for entertainment. Never once during any of my day-drinking episodes have I ever said to my guests, ‘Hey, you want to do a coup?'”

Meyers was especially entertained by how quickly Giuliani was thrown under the bus for his actions on election night, considering how careful and calculated Trump’s former aides and allies have been up to this point.

“It’s so funny to me how, on all these depositions, Trump aides are all hemming and hawing, pausing and taking their time to use the most precise legal language possible because they’re under oath. But then as soon as someone asked, ‘Was anyone drunk at the White House?’ they’re all immediately buzzing in like the overeager uncle on Family Feud,” Meyers joked. “‘Rudy, it was Rudy!’ In fact, if ‘Who was drunk at the White House?’ was a question on Family Feud, the top five answers would all be the same.”

The late night host also lamented that audiences weren’t shown more of those interviews, because he would have loved to have seen these people try to explain how exactly they were clued into Giuliani’s apparent inebriation.

That didn’t stop him from acting out exactly how he thought that might go.

“‘And how did you know Rudy was drunk?’ ‘Well, I saw him holding an empty bottle of scotch and hitting on a portrait of Dolly Madison,'” Meyers joked, before busting out his impression of Giuliani once more. “‘Why hello, young lady! Now before we go any further you have a legal obligation to tell me if you’re my cousin. Fool me twice!'”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video here and above.