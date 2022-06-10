Seth Meyers Says Rudy Giuliani Could be Tricked ‘Into Going Anywhere’ in ‘Masked Singer’ Costume – Even Jan. 6 Hearings (Video)

Seth Meyers is pretty sure that you could get Rudy Giuliani to anywhere – even the January 6 committee hearings – if you let him wear his costume from his stint on “The Masked Singer.”

The late-night host presented his hypothesis during his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, in which he discussed what might be seen during the televised hearings. Of course, because “Late Night” was taped well before the hearings began, Meyers could only make educated guesses on the content.

That said, the host noted that his biggest hope was that Congress “really jazzed it up for TV” and brought out special guests. As an example, Meyers spliced together a clip of Congressman Jamie Raskin teeing up witnesses to be sworn in and the moment Giuliani was revealed on the hit Fox singing competition.

“I’m guessing you could trick Rudy Giuliani into going anywhere if you put him in a jack-in-the-box costume like that,” Meyers joked. “One day we’re gonna see federal agents carrying him out of his apartment building in that costume.”

Naturally, Meyers could resist acting out how that would go, so he brought out his Giuliani impression once more, and took a stab at what the lawyer-turned-politician would say in that scenario:

“‘You guys promise we’re going to ‘America’s Got Talent’ right? In that case, I’m gonna crawl back into my box and go over the lyrics to ‘Firework,’ so I don’t embarrass myself!'” Meyers mocked.

That said, Meyers spent most of the segment targeting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, calling out how hypocritical he’s been in the aftermath of the January 6 insurrection. Still, he did lump Giuliani and McCarthy together at one point, marveling at how both have been caught on tape saying the opposite of what they say in public multiple times.

“What is it with these guys constantly getting caught on tape saying damning stuff?” Meyers said. “Over the last six or so years, I’ve honestly lost count of the number of times some Trump-adjacent doofus like Rudy or McCarthy or Trump himself has been caught on tape directly contradicting something they said in public.”

You can watch the full “A Closer Look” segment in the video here and above.