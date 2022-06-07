Seth Meyers took a moment to offer an apology to Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert on Monday night’s show — for not caring at all about the correct nomenclature for an assault rifle.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the late night host called out the modern GOP which, for him, is now just a “collection of ghoulish con men and weirdos saying whatever they think they can get away with.” While going through the latest headlines from the right, Meyers paused to address Boebert’s recent “incredibly dumb” response to calls for gun control.

“If your Representative thinks AR stands for ‘Assault Rifle’, FIRE THEM!” she tweeted on Sunday.

Indeed, “AR” stands for “ArmaLite Rifle,” rather than “assault rifle” — prompting Meyers’ apology.

“As someone who has made that mistake myself in the past, I would just like to issue this sincere apology to Lauren Boebert,” he said. “I’m sorry…for not giving a f—.”

With a laugh, Meyers then pointed out the irony of Boebert and other gun advocates getting upset over the misnaming of inanimate objects, considering their own views on transgender people. As recently as last month, Boebert tweeted “Seems the Left suddenly can define ‘woman’ again,” in response to a leaked draft from the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I love that the same people who say ‘I don’t care what your pronouns are,’ also say ‘Don’t get the name of my gun wrong! My gun has feelings too!'” Meyers mocked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video here and above.