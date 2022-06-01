Lauren Boebert may have just inspired a true rainbow connection. After a snide tweet from the congresswoman, Randy Rainbow and LeVar Burton are hinting at a collaboration coming down the pike.

On Tuesday, Boebert tweeted to shame a preschool in North Carolina for one of its visual aids for the kids. “A North Carolina preschool is using LGBT flag flashcards with a pregnant man to teach kids colors,” Boebert wrote. “We went from Reading Rainbow to Randy Rainbow in a few decades, but don’t dare say the Left is grooming our kids!”

In response, Rainbow dealt out some of his signature sass, replying “Sweetie your homophobia is showing.”

Sweetie your homophobia is showing…and for the record, I’ve had my tubes tied. 💅🏻 https://t.co/uOJWDARiPu — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 31, 2022

Rainbow is of course known for his parody songs, often inspired by conservative political figures, in which he mocks them for their terrible words and actions. Back in March, Boebert was actually a target of one of Rainbow’s videos, along with Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In it, he mocked the women for being “Karens,” set to the tune of “Dentist!” — ironically a song all about a man who enjoys causing people pain — from the musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”

But for one fan, Tuesday’s Twitter exchange between Rainbow and Boebert inspired an idea. “Personally, I think this calls for a collab from Randy Rainbow and @levarburton!” they replied. And then, the “Reading Rainbow” host himself stepped in.

It appears he’s open to the idea, tweeting at Randy Rainbow asking if they should pursue it. Now, fans of the two may need to thank Boebert, as Rainbow enthusiastically replied “Butterfly in the sky, I’d say it’s worth a try… (Yes!!!)”

Butterfly in the sky, I’d say it’s worth a try…



(Yes!!!) https://t.co/jyfr72WVKB — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 31, 2022

And of course, ever the prepared host he is, Burton replied in kind, saying he already has an idea for the duo.

What that collaboration will be is anyone’s guess, but it appears we’ll have to keep an eye out for it.