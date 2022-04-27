Randy Rainbow Says He’s Never Heard From Any of the GOP Politicians He Lampoons (Video)

Randy Rainbow has made a name for himself in parodying some of the most insane things to come out of politicians’ mouths — particularly GOP representatives. But according to the singer, he really hasn’t heard from any of them over his creations.

In the last few months, Rainbow has skewered politicians like Ron DeSantis, for Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, for being “Karens.” Of course, fans of Rainbow will know just how brutal his lyrics can get. So, during Rainbow’s appearance on”Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday night, the late night host was curious about their reactions.

But, according to Rainbow, he doesn’t hear from them.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene has never invited me to brunch,” he joked with Kimmel. “The moment she does, I’ll call you. We’ll go together.”

Speaking more broadly though, Rainbow noted that he does “not usually” get any kind of communication, legal or otherwise, from the people he sings about. He did note that occasionally though, he will get some new fans out of his videos — like Anthony Scaramucci.

“I mean like, after the fact, like some of the Trump — like the Mooch, is a fan,” Rainbow revealed.

Scaramucci served very briefly as Donald Trump’s communications director, and became the target of Rainbow’s 2017 parody “The Sycophant Italiano.” In it, Rainbow called Scaramucci “the essence of a bag of douche.”

You can watch Randy Rainbow’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video here and above.