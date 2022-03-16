Randy Rainbow Scorches Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene in New Parody Song (Video)

Randy Rainbow has returned with a new video, and he’s just as savage as ever. In his latest, he uses a “Little Shop of Horrors” hit to go after Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Set to the tune of “Dentist!” — ironically a song all about a man who enjoys causing people pain — from the musical, “GURL, YOU’RE A KAREN” comes for Greene first. As always, Rainbow sets himself up as a host — in this case for “Fake News Channel” — and informs his viewers that “we are joined now by the most hated woman in Washington, the reason it’s a bad idea to drink battery acid, Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

Lacing in previous footage of Greene during an actual interview, Rainbow edits it together to seem as though his interview with Greene is real.

“You’ve had a busy few weeks, speaking at White Nationalist conventions, heckling the president’s State of the Union. Tell us, how do you balance your day job as a bigoted, fame-hungry conspiracy theorist, with your personal life, as a bigoted, hypocritical seditionist and overall threat to civilization? And a mom?”

Shortly thereafter, the music kicks in, and Rainbow starts hurling his classic sassy insults. Bringing up footage of Lauren Boebert’s odd attempt to insult Biden by calling him Prince John, Rainbow sings that she and Boebert are virtually the same, so he calls them by one name.

“Gurl, you’re a Karen,” Rainbow sings. “You’re an obnoxious intolerant pain. Hun…? You’re a Karen. And you appear to be missing a brain.”

You can watch Rainbow’s full performance in the video here and above.