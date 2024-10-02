‘Rugrats’ Live-Action Movie in the Works With ‘Pitch Perfect’ Director Jason Moore

“Rugrats” are getting changed.

The beloved 1990s animated series from Nickelodeon is getting the live-action treatment from Paramount, with “Pitch Perfect” director Jason Moore on board to direct the new project. He’ll be working from a script by “Saturday Night Live” regular Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell. Paramount is describing the feature as a “a live-action CG hybrid,” based on the original series created by Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain. Karen Rosenfelt is producing, as are Klasky and Csupó.

So yes, the babies will be CGI.

The original animated series followed a group of toddlers (Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil among them) as they went on adventures, escaped into their own imaginations and struggled to understand the adult world. It was defined by its sharp writing, iconic theme music (from Devo member Mark Mothersbaugh) and unique, very ‘90s postmodern design aesthetic, pioneered by animation studio Klasky Csupo.

There were three theatrical animated “Rugrats” movies already released – 1998’s “The Rugrats Movie,” 2000’s “Rugrats in Paris: The Movie” and 2003’s “Rugrats Go Wild,” which served as a crossover film with Klasky Csupo’s similarly popular “The Wild Thorberrys.” The final episode of the original series aired in 2004. A rebooted series started streaming on Paramount in 2021.

Moore also directed the Amy Poehler/Tina Fey comedy “Sisters,” Jennifer Lopez’s recent action comedy “Shotgun Wedding” and has a pair of literary adaptations in the works – “Guncle,” based on the acclaimed bestseller by Steven Rowley, as well as an adaptation of Emma Straub’s novel “This Time Tomorrow.”

Day is repped by CAA, Michael Goldman, and Rick Genow. Streeter is repped by WME and Artists First.