‘Rugrats’ Revival Renewed for Season 2 by Paramount+

Paramount+’s revival of “Rugrats” is getting a second season.

New episodes for the current first season will return on Oct. 7, which will include a Halloween special.

Based on the 1991 Nickelodeon series, the “Rugrats” revival follows a group of toddlers as they “explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point of view.” The new series saw the original voice cast for the babies return: E.G. Daily as Tommy Pickles, Nancy Cartwright as Chuckie Finster, Cheryl Chase as Angelica Pickles, Cree Summer as Susie Carmichael and Kath Soucie as Phil and Lil DeVille.

Joining them were Ashley Spillers and Tommy Dewey as Tommy’s parents; Tony Hale as Chuckie’s father; Natalie Morales as Phil and Lil’s mother; Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons as Angelica’s parents; Nicole Byer and Omar Miller as Susie’s parents; and Michael McKean as Grandpa Lou Pickles.

The series was created by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo and Paul Germain. Eryk Casemiro and Kate Boutilier are executive producers on the revival, and Dave Pressler and Casey Leonard serve as co-executive producers. Rachel Lipman is co-producer, and production is overseen by Mollie Freilich, senior manager of current series animation at Nickelodeon.

“Kids series are a key driver of engagement for Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount+. “With the renewal of ‘Rugrats’ for a second season, we look forward to bringing even more adventures with Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica and the rest of the Rugrats for kids and families to enjoy.”

“This next season of ‘Rugrats’ will dive even deeper into the secret life of babies and their unsuspecting parents, while continuing to highlight the main themes of friendship and family,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “For 30 years, the Rugrats have resonated with fans around the globe and we can’t wait to continue telling original and fresh stories with these beloved characters.”