Meet the Queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’

A dozen fan-favorite queens from across the globe faced off on Friday’s debut episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars.” These contestants will represent each of their respective countries as they compete for the title of Queen of the Mothertucking World.

Legendary host RuPaul will lead the judging panel, alongside resident judge Michelle Visage and choreographer Jamal Sims, as well as rotating stars from across the franchise. The winning queen will also take home the grand prize of $200,000 and earn her spot in the international pavilion in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

This season, the queens will showcase what makes their country’s drag unique on the world stage with twists and turns along the way. In the premiere episodes, the queens showed off their skills at the “Global Talent Extravaganza.”

In celebration of the new global version of the franchise, MTV and World of Wonder have partnered with All Out — an international organization that fights for LGBTQ+ rights around the world — making a $100,000 donation to start the new fund.

Keep reading to get to know a little more about each of the international queens competing this season:

Alyssa Edwards (U.S.)

Alyssa Edwards in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. (Credit: Julia Johnson/World of Wonder Productions, Inc./Paramount+)

Alyssa Edwards is a “Drag Race” legend. Known for her iconic tongue-pops and sassy, Southern belle persona, she embodies Texas pageant drag. Alyssa competed on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 5 and “All Stars” Season 2, creating viral moments and an avid fan base along the way. She also owns her own dance studio, Beyond Belief Dance Company, in her home state of Texas.

Athena Likis (Belgium)

Athena Likis in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. (Credit: Julia Johnson/World of Wonder Productions, Inc./Paramount+)

Athena, named after the powerful goddess, returns to the franchise after finishing as a finalist from “Drag Race Belgique.” Her aesthetic is androgynous and edgy, drawing inspiration from mythology and sci-fi. Athena is outspoken about her story growing up in a strict Christian household and how it influenced her as a person. She is ready to compete on the global stage, showcasing her improved skills and confidence.

Eva Le Queen (Philippines)

Eva Le Queen in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. (Credit: Julia Johnson/World of Wonder Productions, Inc./Paramount+)

Eva Le Queen finished in the Top 3 of her season in the Philippines. She is known for elegance and poise, blending Filipino culture with her unique drag style. Though she did not win any challenges on her season, she is back this time ready to prove her talent on the world stage.

Gala Varo (Mexico)

Gala Varo in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. (Credit: Julia Johnson/World of Wonder Productions, Inc./Paramount+)

Gala Varo competed on “Drag Race México” Season 1 and is ready to come back stronger for “Global All Stars.” She interprets her drag as dangerous and androgynous and takes lots of inspiration from artists like Salvador Dali. Originally a model, acrobat and dancer, Gala is ready to represent Latin America on the global stage.

Kitty Scott-Claus (U.K.)

Kitty Scott-Claus in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. (Credit: Julia Johnson/World of Wonder Productions, Inc./Paramount+)

Kitty Scott-Claus (say it aloud to make it make sense) is bringing British wit and camp style to the international stage. Kitty was the runner-up on “RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.” Season 3, and she is ready to bring her vibrant personality and an “improved fashion sense” back to the mainstage.

Kween Kong (Australia)

Kween Kong in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. (Credit: Julia Johnson/World of Wonder Productions, Inc./Paramount+)

Another “Kween” from down under, Kween Kong told TheWrap the three words to describe her drag are “you could never.” The professional dancer and choreographer is known for her powerhouse performances and, as the leader of the Haus of Kong, she is passionate about activism and aims to use that passion to win the crown.

Miranda Lebrão (Brazil)

Miranda Lebrão in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. (Credit: Julia Johnson/World of Wonder Productions, Inc./Paramount+)

Miranda Lebrão said her original season feels like just yesterday. The actress and visual artist from Rio de Janeiro competed on “Drag Race Brazil” Season 1 and described her drag to TheWrap as “drama, crazy and crazy again.” With a background in acting and naval engineering, Miranda brings transformism to her drag and is eager to showcase her talents to a global audience.

Nehellenia (Italy)

Nehellenia in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. (Credit: Julia Johnson/World of Wonder Productions, Inc./Paramount+)

Nehellenia, the queen from Rome, was the runner-up and Miss Congeniality on her season of “Drag Race Italia.” She said that her name comes from the German goddess of the moon. Nehellenia is known for her emotional yet strong personality, and she said that she wants to bring kindness to “Global All Stars.” She is ready to compete on the global stage, bringing her mature and refined drag to the competition.

Pythia (Canada)

Pythia in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. (Credit: Julia Johnson/World of Wonder Productions, Inc./Paramount+)

Pythia describes her drag as creative, whimsical and campy. The queen, who blends historical and mythical elements into her drag, was the runner-up of “Canada’s Drag Race” Season 2. Pythia told TheWrap that she is looking forward to showcasing her artistry this season with many looks of her own creation.

Soa De Muse (France)

Soa De Muse in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. (Credit: Julia Johnson/World of Wonder Productions, Inc./Paramount+)

Soa initially found drag through “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The queen finished in the Top 3 on “Drag Race France” and told TheWrap that they are approaching this season from a place of peace rather than rage. Soa’s drag is inspired by their Afro-Martinican culture, aiming to highlight the West Indian community. Identifying as non-binary, Soa further seeks to represent universal diversity.

Tessa Testicle (Switzerland)

Tessa Testicle in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. (Credit: Julia Johnson/World of Wonder Productions, Inc./Paramount+)

Tessa had the queens in stitches when she explained her drag name to TheWrap. Inspired by a traumatic trip to the emergency room after her first-ever drag performance, her name has stuck with her since 2016. Tessa found acceptance in drag after discovering “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The Swiss queen made a name for herself by creating all of her looks for “Drag Race Germany.” Tessa said she hopes to blend glamour with gender identity exploration in the new franchise.

Vanity Vain (Sweden)

Vanity Vain in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, streaming on Paramount+, 2024 (Credit: Julia Johnson/World of Wonder Productions, Inc./Paramount+)

Vanity described herself as the ice queen to TheWrap. The Swedish queen has been doing drag for eight years and said that it saved her mental health. Being on “Drag Race Sweden” and finishing in the Top 3 gave her the security to pursue drag full time. Known for her excellent makeup skills and not so much her comedy, Vanity said she is ready to return to the stage with “sharpened claws and polished shoes.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars” premieres weekly on Fridays exclusively on Paramount+. The first two episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ now.