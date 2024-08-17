‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ Reveal What They’re Bringing From Their First Seasons

Twelve fan-favorite global glamazons will return to the stage of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World.”

With at least one season under their belts, the queens are back with more confidence, glitz and glamour than ever before. The twelve all stars told TheWrap what they’re bringing with them into the new franchise of “Drag Race.”

Alyssa Edwards, the all-American queen from Texas, said, “as soon as I left season five, my pumps hit the ground running.” The sassy, Southern queen returned for “All Stars” season two and said that joining the “Drag Race” family changed who she was at her core.

“Walking into this Werk Room not only changed my idea of drag, but who Justin is – the man behind the magic of Alyssa Edwards,” she said, adding that her experience is what she is bringing into the new franchise.

Kween Kong, the Australian queen, said that she is approaching “Global All Stars” completely opposite from her 2022 appearance on “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.” The season two runner-up said she’s coming back 10 times bigger than before.

Pythia, one of the runner-ups on “Drag Race Canada” season two, told TheWrap that last time around she was too focused on being perfect and “doing everything the production was asking.” It was not until after her season aired that she realized the show itself gave her a platform regardless of if she won the competition or not. Pythia decided to go in with a carefree attitude this time around and hinted that it might have gone well for her.

“I wanted to use that as a tool to just have fun and showcase my artistry and just be creative that’s it. I think it worked out better this time,” she said with a smile. “At least in my mind.”

“Drag Race Brazil’s” Miranda Lebrao said that her season, which aired in 2023, feels like just yesterday. She told TheWrap that the only way she made it through her season was from the support of her community. “It takes like a lesbian village to do Miranda, and I still have that,” she said.

Vanity Vain and Athena Likis both said that it was important to get out of their heads when taking the international stage, but being in a room with so many talented queens allowed them to let go and just have fun.

Tessa Testicle, the queen from Switzerland, was known on her season for her persistence and ambition, earning her the title of the cockroach on “Drag Race Germany.”

“You can’t get rid of me that easily,” she said. “This time around I’m taking that as a fire under my ass to just go for it.”

Eva Le Queen also said that she brought the same competitive spirit that she had on “Drag Race Philippines.” Even though the queen finished in the top three on her season, she did not win a single challenge. “I didn’t take it to heart,” she said. “I learned to be genuinely happy for your sisters when they do well and allow them to cheer for you.”

British queen Kitty Scott Claus said she had no clue what to expect going into her first “All Stars” season. RuPaul always has a new twist up his sleeve, so she did not know how to position herself in the competition. “I remember thinking I need to be best friends with everyone. I need to be such a kissass so no one will get rid of me,” the Drag Race UK Season 3 runner up said, hinting at the elimination style of the new franchise.

Gala Varo got the call to come on “Global All Stars,” while her season of “Drag Race Mexico” was airing in 2023. The queen from Morelia, Mexico, has over 15 years of performing experience, but she said that not much about her approach to drag has approached since her first season on the franchise. “This time I’m trying not to be perfect, just be me,” she said.

Soa de Muse said that the queens built a crew on the international franchise. “In my season [of Drag Race France], my strength was my rage,” said the queen, who finished in the top three of their season, “This time I come in peace.”

Viewers can watch these twelve queens represent their countries as they compete for a grand prize of $200,000 and a spot in the International Pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame. The series will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ starting Friday, Aug. 16 with two all-new episodes.