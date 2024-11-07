Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter shared a direct message to women attending their individual concerts on Wednesday, sharing their support and comfort following the results of the 2024 Presidential Election.

“I hope we can be a moment of peace for you and a moment of safety,” Carpenter told her concert crowd at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle Wednesday night. “Sorry about our country and to the women in here, I love you so, so, so, so, so much. And I really hope for the rest of this night that you can enjoy yourselves because you absolutely deserve it. But we just love you, so thank you for being here tonight.”

Her words came as response to President-elect Donald Trump’s win against Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, a controversial victory that has stirred up some division and sadness among American women.

In the southern region of the U.S., Eilish took her stage and addressed the ladies attending her concert in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, sharing that she initially didn’t want to perform after the election outcome.

“Waking up this morning, I kind of couldn’t, like, really fathom doing this show on this day, but the longer the day went on I kind of had this just feeling of, like, it’s such a privilege that I get to do this guys and that we have this in a time like right now,” Eilish said. “I just love you so much, and I want you to know that you’re safe with me and you’re protected here and you are safe in this room.”

She went on to say that the next song she’d be playing is “TV,” a track she and her brother Finneas crafted following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022. While also mentioning that the next president would be a “convicted predator,” she opened up about her own experiences with abuse.

“The song that we’re about to do is a song that my brother Finneas and I wrote many years ago and it’s about the abuse that exists in this world upon women and the, just, experiences that I have gone through and to tell you the truth, I’ve never met one single woman who doesn’t have a story of abuse — not one,” Eilish said.

She continued: “I’ve dealt with some stuff myself and I’ve been taken advantage of, and I’ve been … my boundaries were crossed, to say it politely. And now a person who is a convicted … let’s say convicted predator. Let’s say that. God, my heart is beating fast. Someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the president of the United States of America … and so, this song is for all the women out there, I love you. I support you.”

Tuesday night, Trump was named the official President-elect after winning 51% (71,960,302 votes) of the popular vote and the Electoral College. On Wednesday, Harris called Trump to concede and later addressed the nation in a live concession speech from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

“The light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting,” the vice president said, capping the hopeful speech with the promise that she is conceding her campaign for the presidency, but not the “fight that fueled this campaign.”