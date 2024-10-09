Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike to Star in Netflix Comedy ‘Ladies First’

Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike are set to star in Netflix romantic comedy “Ladies First,” the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The film is directed by Thea Sharrock and is an adaptation based on the Eléonore Pourriat-directed French film, “Je Ne Suis Pas Un Homme Facile.” The movie will be written by Katie Silberman (“Set It Up,” “Booksmart”), Natalie Krinsky (“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” “McQueen & Blow”) and Cinco Paul (“Schmigadoon!,” “Despicable Me”).

The official logline for “Ladies First” reads: “A womanizer gets a real wakeup call when he finds himself in a world dominated by women – a fiery female counterpart makes things far more complicated.”

The film’s producers are Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, Eleonore Dailly, Edouard de Lachomette and Four By Two Films. The project falls under Chasin’s creative partnership with Netflix, which sees her produce feature films via 3dot Productions. Coming up next from the partnership is “Lonely Planet” starring Laura Dern and “The Life List” starring Sofia Carson.

Baron Cohen will next be seen starring with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in the Alfonso Cuarón-directed Apple TV+ series “Disclaimer.” The “Borat” actor last worked with the streamer on Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” for which he received an Oscar nomination for his role as Abbie Hoffman.

Pike was most recently seen in Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn.” Baron Cohen is repped by CAA, while Pike is repped by CAA, United Agents and Magnolia Entertainment. Sharrock is repped by CAA and 3 Arts.

Deadline first reported the news.