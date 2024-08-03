TikTok Star Sarah Cooper Returns to Satirize Donald Trump’s ‘You Won’t Have to Vote Anymore’ Quote | Video

Sarah Cooper, the TikTok comedian who rose to fame during the 2020 election, is back after a long hiatus with more of her trademark lip-synch clips mocking Donald Trump with his own words. Her latest clip takes on the former president’s eyebrow-raising promise that his Christian supporters “won’t have to vote anymore” after casting their ballot for him in November.

After Republicans Against Trump shared it to X with the caption, “The one and only Sarah Cooper is back” and a laughing emoji, the TikTok clip trended, as did some of Cooper’s older videos.

Zack Ford of Alliance for Justice noted that Cooper was “showing how weird [Trump] was well before it became the new talking point.”

In this latest clip after a lengthy break, the comedian lip-synchs to audio of Trump’s speech last week at the Believer’s Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida: “Christians, get out and vote, just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. … You got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again.”

In the reaction shots, she plays an enthusiastic Trump supporter holding an oversized cross, but her joy quickly fades to confusion as she realizes what Trump is proposing.

A TikTok user recently asked her why she had changed her mind about doing Trump videos and returned to delivering them once again. She replied, “Sir, this app is free. If you don’t like it, you can go.” She also explained that she has bills to pay, as everyone does, and seemed to allude to the need to serve her audience.

In another recent video, Cooper wondered whether she should start a separate account as she wanted to be able to promote her writing on TikTok without everyone wanting her Trump lip-synchs — but it looks like she’s embracing those asking for her Trump takes to return.

She’s tried to leave the Trump impersonations behind multiple times in the past. Cooper said she was dropping them in November 2020, following Trump’s electoral loss. In 2023, Cooper told the L.A. Times that she was hanging up her Trump videos: “I’m really sick of his voice now,” she said.

“A lot of people write me and want me to do Trump — ‘Oh, my God, he’s saying the dumbest things. If you do a video, it would make it so much better.’ And I think, ‘If you would just stop listening to him, it would make it so much better.’ Those videos are both joyful and icky,’” she said at the time.

The Kamala Harris campaign has been calling Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance, as well as supporters of the conservative Project 2025 plan, “weird” — a relatively mild insult that has taken off online.

Political pundits have debated what the ex-president’s statements meant. Interpretations include whether he will dismantle democracy in the U.S. if re-elected so he can remain in power indefinitely, if he means that he’s going to fix everything to his followers’ liking so they won’t have to worry about voting in the future or that he just means that he won’t care anymore since he’ll no longer be running.

Cooper has started adding videos about Kamala Harris to her repertoire, including one that riffs on the vice president and now Democratic presidential nominee’s “coconut tree” remarks.