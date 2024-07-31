‘The Daily Show’ Host Ronny Chieng Approves of Democrats’ ‘Weird’ GOP Attack: ‘There Is no Defense to It’ | Video

“The Daily Show” host Ronny Chieng had some fun examining the Democratic attack that Republicans that seems to be working dramatically well — accurately reminding people of how weird they are.

And Chieng approves, noting with a smirk that it’s really difficult to defend against because every defense “sounds weird.” Watch the clip below now:

The bit, which came during the show’s opening segment, was set up when Chieng played a supercut of Democrats on TV explaining to people how weird Republicans are about everything from how they talk to popular culture to the full-tilt assault on literally everyone’s civil rights that is enshrined in their current platform.

“Weird. What about Donald Trump is weird?” Chieng asked sarcastically before playing an especially strange clip from a recent Trump rally. “I just don’t see it.”

“Now, calling someone weird is a bit of a downgrade from ‘he tried to overthrow democracy,’ Chieng continued. “On the other hand, you know, that message didn’t really stick. I mean, Democrats spent four years being like, ‘Hey, everybody. Remember January 6?’ And most Americans were like, ‘we don’t remember and or care.’ So now Democrats are like, ‘hey, wasn’t trying to overthrow the government… kind of weird? Like, who even does that?’”

“And now people are like, ‘Yeah, I guess that is kind of weird,’” Chieng added.

“The best part about this line of attack is that there is no defense to it. I mean, you can’t say ‘guys, guys, I’m not weird. That sounds weird.”

Chieng advised Democrats to clarify “what kind of weird they’re referring to,” however. “Because people could think that they mean, like, cool weird, like David Bowie or Jeff Goldblum. They’re gonna be like, ‘no, no, we mean weird-weird, like the Penguin from Batman. What was up with that guy? He’s like, ‘hey, I’m a bad guy, but I’m also into Antarctic wildlife conservation.’”

After that, “The Daily Show” took an extended look at the weird — yes, it is weird — obsession Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has with “childless Cat ladies” he claims secretly control America. It’s amusing and you can as we said watch it above.