‘Saturday Night’ Cast vs. the Real-Life ‘SNL’ Stars | Photos

It was no small feat to get “Saturday Night Live” off the ground at NBC, and as a result, the cast of “Saturday Night” is pretty huge. In many cases, the actors also look eerily similar to the people they’re playing.

Hitting theaters everywhere on Oct. 11 after a limited theatrical release in New York and Los Angeles, Jason Reitman’s “Saturday Night” tells the story of the 90 minutes right before the first-ever episode of “SNL.” It’s chaotic and at the time, even Lorne Michaels couldn’t explain what the show was going to be.

Below, you’ll find the cast of “Saturday Night” alongside what their real-life counterparts looked like back then (or at least, as close to 1975 as we could get).

Sony/Getty Images Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) Lorne Michaels is the creator and, to this day, producer of “Saturday Night Live.” He’s played in “Saturday Night” by Gabriel LaBelle, who had his breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans.”

Sony/Getty Images Rosie Shuster (Rachel Sennott) Rosie Shuster was childhood friends with Lorne Michaels and eventually married him. She was one of the first writers on “SNL,” and she’s played by “Bottoms,” “Shiva Baby” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies” star Rachel Sennott in this film.

Sony/Getty Images Dan Aykroyd (Dylan O’Brien) In addition to “SNL,” Dan Aykroyd became a household name thanks to “Ghostbusters” and “The Blues Brothers.” In “Saturday Night,” he’s played by “Teen Wolf” and “The Maze Runner” star Dylan O’Brien.

Sony/Getty Images Gilda Radner (Ella Hunt) In addition to being a member of the Not Ready for Primetime Players, Gilda Radner was also married to Gene Wilder for several years. Ella Hunt plays her in “Saturday Night,” best known for starring in “Dickinson” and “Anna and the Apocalypse.”

Sony/Getty Images John Belushi (Matt Wood) After “SNL,” John Belushi went on to have a successful movie career. Matt Wood, who appeared in three episodes of “Law & Order: SVU” as Officer Kenneth Parker, plays the comedy legend.

Sony/Getty Images Chevy Chase (Cory Michael Smith) Perhaps best known for playing Edward Nygma, a version of the Riddler, on “Gotham,” Cory Michael Smith plays Chevy Chase in “Saturday Night” (pre-film career also, of course).

Sony/Getty Images Laraine Newman (Emily Fairn) Laraine Newman is one of the few women involved in the early days of “SNL,” and for those unaware, is actually the mother of “Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder. Emily Fairn, who most recently starred in “The Responder” and “Mary & George,” plays Newman in “Saturday Night.”

Sony/Getty Images Jane Curtin (Kim Matula) Jane Curtin was part of “SNL” for five years, sticking around through the 1979-1980 season. She’s played in the movie by Kim Matula, a staple of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Sony/Getty Images Michael O’Donoghue (Tommy Dewey) Michael O’Donoghue was the first head writer of “SNL” and he’s played in “Saturday Night” by Tommy Dewey. You’ll recognize him from “Casual” or possibly “The Mindy Project.”

Sony/Getty Images Andy Kaufman (Nicholas Braun) There’s been plenty of versions of Andy Kaufman on screen, perhaps most famous from Jim Carrey. But here, he’s played by Nicholas Braun, who you’ll recognize from movies like “How to Be Single” and “Sky High.” More likely, you’ll recognize him from “Succession.“

Sony/Getty Images Jim Henson (Nicholas Braun) Yes, Nicholas Braun plays two roles in “Saturday Night,” also portraying Muppets creator Jim Henson in the film.

Sony/Getty Images Billy Crystal (Nicholas Podany) The beloved Billy Crystal is indeed part of “SNL” history. In this movie, he’s brought to life by Nicholas Podany, who previously starred in “Hello, Tomorrow!” on Apple TV+.

Sony/Getty Images Billy Preston (Jon Batiste) Every late-night show has a band leader, so it’s only fitting that Billy Preston be played by a real-life band leader. Jon Batiste, who used to perform on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” plays him in “Saturday Night.”

Sony/Getty Images Jacqueline Carlin (Kaia Gerber) Jacqueline Carlin wasn't related to George Carlin, but she was indeed Chevy Chase's girlfriend and they were married for a time. She's played in this film by "Bottoms" and "Palm Royale" star Kaia Gerber.

Sony/Getty Images Dick Ebersol (Cooper Hoffman) Yes, Dick Ebersol was a real person. He oversaw late-night programming for NBC before eventually moving over to NBCUniversal Sports & Olympics. He’s played by Cooper Hoffman, who previously starred in “Licorice Pizza.”

Sony/Getty Images Milton Berle (J.K. Simmons) Milton Berle was an iconic comedian and actor, who came to earn the nickname of “Mr. Television.” He’s portrayed here by “Whiplash” and “La La Land” star J.K. Simmons.

Sony/Getty Images David Tebet (Willem Dafoe) David Tebet was a publicist and network exec, who went on to become the vice president of Talent Relations for NBC. The photo of Tebet above is actually from 1990, as in other public photos of him, he’s turned away from the camera. “Spider-Man” and “The Florida Project” star Willem Dafoe plays him.