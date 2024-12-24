9 More Scary Christmas Movies to Watch After ‘Nosferatu’

While it might not seem very Christmas-y, Robert Eggers’ horror remake “Nosferatu” does partly take place at Christmas, which is a very unhappy holiday for all involved. And since the movie opened on Dec. 25, you can also spend your own Christmas break watching it.

Naturally, horror and holidays go together like, well… The Grinch and the town of Whoville. Here’s a few of the better genre offerings with maximum — and frightfully merry — mayhem.

Plus, there’s no end of killer Santa movies, including “Violent Night” with David Harbour and one where a robotic Santa run amok, if those are more to your liking. But for now, check out our list, below:

Olivia Hussey in “Black Christmas” (CREDIT: Warner Bros.)

Black Christmas (1974)

Bob Clark’s still-shocking slasher takes place at a sorority house over the holidays where a creepy guy keeps calling… before he begins killing. Olivia Hussey, Karen Allen and John Saxon are all terrific here. Brace yourself for that ending.

Stream on Peacock or Prime Video

Deep Red (CREDIT: Rizzoli Film)

Deep Red (1975)

Before he gave us the quintessential giallo “Suspiria,” Dario Argento served up this stylish thriller that revolves around a fateful, bloody Christmas. David Hemmings and Argento regular Daria Nicolodi star.

Stream on AMC+, Plex or Pluto

Marilyn Chambers in “Rabid” (CREDIT: Lionsgate)

Rabid (1977)

In this early David Cronenberg film, a woman (Marilyn Chambers) receives an unorthodox medical treatment following a motorcycle accident and becomes a bloodthirsty predator. Her victims pile up, including an unlucky mall Santa Claus as panic breaks out during prime Christmas shopping.

Stream on Peacock, Prime Video, Pluto or Tubi

Sole Survivor (CREDIT: International Film Marketing)

Sole Survivor (1983)

This underrated ’80s gem begins with a terrible plane crash that leaves only one person alive: Sole survivor Denise (Anita Skinner) is haunted by visions of dead people… who seem to be coming after her. One of the scariest set pieces unfolds at Christmas when a deranged man breaks into her house.

Stream on AMC+ or Shudder

Gremlins (CREDIT: Warner Bros.)

Gremlins (1984)

Pointy-eared gremlins run rampant because someone forgot to follow the instructions in this classic horror-comedy from Joe Dante. Parents in 1984 did not expect quite this level of gore in a family movie. The uproar over this, and the “ripping beating hearts out of chests” in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” led the MPAA to create the PG-13 rating.

Stream on AMC+ or Max

Rachel Nichols in “P2” (CREDIT: Summit Entertainment)

P2 (2007)

Angela (Rachel Nichols) has the bad luck to be the last person leaving her high-rise office on Christmas Eve. When her car stalls, helpful security guard Thomas (Wes Bentley) offers to help. The next thing Angela knows, she’s chained to a chair and “celebrating” Christmas dinner with the obsessed Thomas. She has to fight tooth and nail to escape him, his pet Rottweiler and the locked-down building.

Stream on Prime Video, Pluto TV or Tubi

Krampus (CREDIT: Universal)

Krampus (2015)

Frustrated by his feuding relatives, Max (Emjay Anthony of “Hysteria!”) accidentally summons the anti-Santa, Krampus. The dark folklore figure and its evil minions — including a deeply disturbing clown toy in the attic — lay siege to the house. Squabbling family members, including Toni Collette, Adam Scott, David Koechner and Allison Tolman, must work together to survive the night in this incredibly funny horror-comedy.

Stream on Peacock or Max

“Better Watch Out” (CREDIT: Well Go USA Entertainment)

Better Watch Out (2017)

A teenager’s Christmas gig babysitting her favorite 12-year-old goes horribly wrong in this holiday thriller in which the twisted violence escalates exponentially. The movie, which is also known as “Safe Neighborhood,” is most definitely not a comedy.

Stream on Peacock, Pluto TV or Plex

“It’s a Wonderful Knife” (CREDIT: Shudder, RLJE Films)

“It’s a Wonderful Knife” (2023)

Just as the title implies, this movie puts a slasher spin on holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” On the anniversary of the Christmas massacre she prevented, Winnie (Jane Widdop) wishes she’d never been born. In her alternate reality, the killer is back in full force and she’s got to convince her friends and family — to whom she is now a complete stranger — to trust her. It co-stars Justin Long and “Ginger Snaps” star Katharine Isabelle.

Stream on Hulu, Shudder or AMC+