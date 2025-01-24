‘Scary Movie’ Reboot From Wayans Bros. Sets June 2026 Release at Paramount

The Wayans brothers are reuniting for the first time in 18 years to write an all-new, original script for the restart of the franchise

"Scary Movie 2" (Credit: Dimension Films)
Paramount Pictures will release the “Scary Movie” reboot wide on June 12, 2026, the studio announced on Friday.

The Wayans brothers are reuniting for the first time in 18 years to write an all-new, original script for the restart of the franchise. The Wayans Bros. and Rick Alvarez will write and produce. 

Marlon Wayans made the announcement on his Instagram account: “Mark your calendars…”

Of course, “Scary Movie” is the comedy franchise that parodied horror movies like “Scream” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” The first film opened at $42.5 million in 2000, marking the biggest opening for an R-rated horror movie and a Black director at that time.

The “Scary Movie” film franchise was developed by Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans. Keenen wrote and directed the first two films, while Marlon and Shawn wrote and starred in the first two. This will be the sixth movie in the series.

Miramax is the studio behind the franchise and Paramount Pictures is releasing worldwide. “Scary Movie” is part of Paramount’s first-look deal with Miramax. 

Damon Wayans Jr., "Scary Movie" (Getty Images, Miramax)
