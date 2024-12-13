Damon Wayans Jr. Wants to Help Write ‘Scary Movie 6’ With Uncle Marlon: ‘I Love How Excited They Are to Be Doing It’

Damon Wayans Jr. said he’d love to help his Uncle Marlon, Shawn and Keenan write “Scary Movie 6,” adding that he’s enjoyed seeing how excited they are to return to their horror film parody franchise.

While Wayans said he isn’t sure if he’ll star in the film, which was announced to be in the works this past October, he did say he wouldn’t mind adding his pen game to the mix.

“I told I told my Uncle Marlon, I was like, ‘I would love to come help write. So regardless if I’m in it or not, I would love to be a part of it somehow,” Wayans told TheWrap. “And you know, they like my joke pitches. They like all my stuff. I pitched jokes for the first ‘Scary Movie,’ the second one, (and) for ‘White Chicks,’ too. So they just always bring me in and make me pitch for free. So I’ll still do it, I’ll do it for free.”

The very first “Scary Movie” premiered in 2000 and was written and directed by Marlon, Shawn, Keenan Ivory Wayans, Aaron Seltzer, Jason Friedberg, Buddy Johnson and Phil Beauman. Keenan sat in the director’s chair for the film, and Shawn and Marlon were its stars. The franchise went on to spawn four more films, though the Wayans brothers departed from the series after the second movie. “Scary Movie 6” is set to be released in theaters, with filming scheduled for 2025.

“I would love to be part of it,” Wayans continued. “What I really love is how excited they are to be doing it. Like, that’s what I love, because that’s, that’s when you’re going to get the good stuff. They don’t feel like they’re doing it for monetary reasons, or otherwise, like they’re doing it because they they want this movie to be the best it can be.”

Wayans Jr. is currently starring in “Shrinking” Season 2 and “Poppa’s House,” alongside his father, Damon Wayans.