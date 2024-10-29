‘Scary Movie’ Reboot With Wayans Bros. in the Works at Miramax and Paramount

“Scary Movie,” the comedy franchise that parodied horror movies like “Scream” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” is getting rebooted. It’s in the works at Miramax and Paramount, the companies announced Tuesday.

The Wayans brothers are reuniting for the first time in 18 years to write an original script for the restart of the franchise. The Wayans brothers and Rick Alvarez will write and produce.

“Scary Movie” was one of the highest grossing R-rated horror movies of all time. The film opened at $42.5 million which was the biggest opening for an R-rated horror movie and a black director at that time.

The Scary Movie film franchise was developed by Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans wrote and directed the first two films. Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans wrote and starred in the first two films. This will be the sixth film in the franchise.

“Scary Movie” will be released in theaters and begins shooting in 2025.

Miramax is the studio behind the franchise and Paramount Pictures is releasing worldwide. Becky Sloviter is overseeing for Miramax. “Scary Movie” is part of Paramount Pictures’ first look deal with Miramax.

“We are thrilled to reunite ‘Scary Movie’ with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise,” Johnathan Glickman, Miramax CEO, said in a statement to The Wrap. The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen and we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn’s unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world.”

Marlon, Shawn and Keenen Ivory Wayans added: “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new ‘Scary Movie’ and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It’s a double reunion.”

Marlon Wayans will be seen starring in Justin Tipping’s psychological sports thriller “Him,” produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, out September 2025. He is currently on his Wild Child Tour throughout the nation.

Marlon Wayans is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes. Shawn Wayans is repped by Yorn, Levine.

Deadline first reported the news.