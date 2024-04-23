Miramax Names Becky Sloviter as Film President

Miramax has named veteran producer Becky Sloviter as the new president of its motion picture group, TheWrap has learned. She will report to recently hired CEO Jonathan Glickman.

Sloviter’s credits as a producer include the 2020 Sundance comedy “Palm Springs,” which was bought by Hulu for $17.5 million, as well as the Hulu series “PEN15” and the Netflix sketch series “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson.”

Sloviter got her start at Universal under production chiefs Scott Stuber and Mary Parent, the latter of whom she followed to MGM where she served as VP of production on films like the acclaimed meta-horror film “The Cabin in the Woods.”

She later served as the head of Party Over Here, the production company for the comedy troupe The Lonely Island, and the MRC-owned Funny Story Films before starting her own production company, A Dare to Be Great Situation, in 2022. Through that company, she signed a first-look production deal with ABC Signature.

“As an executive and producer, Becky has demonstrated the rare ability to balance taste and commercial sensibilities across an array of genres and budgets,” Glickman said in a statement. “Miramax is fortunate to have her passion, talent relationships and vision to guide the studio’s film division.”

Miramax’s upcoming film slate includes “The Exorcism” starring Russell Crowe, which earlier this week had its distribution rights sold to Vertical Entertainment and will be released on June 7. Miramax is also co-producing the drama “Here,” which will mark the first collaboration between director Robert Zemeckis and star Tom Hanks since “Forrest Gump” 30 years ago. That film will be released by Sony Pictures and TriStar in November.

Sloviter’s hiring was first reported by Deadline.