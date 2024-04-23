You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver” debuted atop Netflix’s most-watched Top 10 list, but viewership for the sequel fell below the first film’s opening weekend.

“Rebel Moon – Part Two” logged 21.4 million views from its April 19 release through April 21 and reached the Top 10 in 92 countries. While the sequel became the streamer’s most-watched title of the week, it failed to surpass the opening weekend viewership for “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire,” which hit 23.9 million views during its December launch.

Still, viewership for “Rebel Moon – Part Two” outpaced that of “Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp,” which scored the No. 2 spot on the most-watched films list for the week with 18.8 million views, as well as “What Jennifer Did,” which came in third place with 16.3 million views. The sequel’s release also boosted viewership for the first film, which took the No. 5 spot with 5.5 million views.

Elsewhere, limited series “Baby Reindeer” rose to the top of the most-watched English TV list in its second week on the streamer. The seven-part show logged 13.3 million views during the week of April 15, up a whopping 411.5% from its initial viewership of 2.2 million during its first four days out.

Viewership for “Baby Reindeer” more than doubled that of “Unlocked: A Jail Experiment,” which took the No. 2 spot on the list with 5 million views. “3 Body Problem” scored third place in its fifth week on the list with 3.2 million views, while Cate Blanchett-narrated “Our Living World” debuted in fourth place with 3.2 million views. Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen” spent its seventh week on the list in the No. 6 spot with 2.9 million views, down slightly from last week’s viewership of 3.7 million.

On the non-English TV front, French drama “Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect” came in the No. 1 spot with 5.1 million views, while “Midsummer Night” took second place with 5 million views. Korean series “Queen of Tears” and “Parasyte: The Grey” came in third and fourth place with 4.8 million views and 3.9 million views, respectively.

Spanish romcom “Love, Divided” was the most-watched non-English film of the week with 11.9 million views, with Swedish drama “Stolen” coming in second place with 7.2 million views.