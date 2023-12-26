Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Leads Netflix’s Top 10, but Falls Short of Opening Weekend Numbers of ‘Leo’ and ‘Leave the World Behind’

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

Zack Synder’s new movie premiered to solid numbers this past week. The beloved director’s latest movie — the original sci-fi epic “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” — debuted at the top of Netflix’s top 10 English-language film list.

At 23.9 million views, “Rebel Moon” was the most-watched Netflix title based on views for the week spanning from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24. However, the movie still fell short of the debuts for other Netflix original films.

Sam Esmail’s “Leave the World Behind” opened at 41.7 million views in its first week. Similarly, the Adam Sandler-starring children’s comedy “Leo” opened at 34.6 million views.

Speaking of “Leave the World Behind,” the thriller starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali and Myha’la was the second most-watched title of the week coming in at 19.7 million views. Children’s movies then occupied the three next highest ranking spots on the English language list. The “Chicken Run” sequel “Dawn of the Nugget” came in third place with 14.9 million views; the recently added “Super Mario Bros. Movie” came in fourth with 7.9 million views; and finally “Leo” held onto the list, securing fifth place with 7.2 million views.

As is often the case with Netflix, the next batch of most-watched content came from English-language TV. “My Life with the Walter Boys,” the young adult drama starring Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde spent another week at the top of the list, securing 7.6 million views. Coming in second was the final season of “The Crown,” which released its last batch of episodes on Dec. 14. Season 6 secured 5.7 million views the week in question.

These were then followed by Trevor Noah’s latest standup special “Where Was I” in third place (3.8 million views), Season 1 of the action comedy “Obliterated” in fourth place (3.2 million views) and Season 5 of the reality series “Car Masters: Rust to Riches” in fifth place (2.6 million views).

The third most-watched category of the week was non-English television thanks to the premiere of the live-action “Yu Yu Hakusho.” The adaptation of the manga and anime of the same name secured 6.2 million views in its first week.

“Yu Yu Hakusho” was then followed by Season 1 of the Korean romantic comedy “My Demon” (3.6 million views), Season 1 of the Korean thriller set in the 1940s “Gyeongseong Creature” (3 million views), Season 3 of the Korean dating competition series “Single’s Inferno” (2.9 million) and finally Season 1 of Belgian drama about restless teenagers “High Tides” (2.5 million views).

Last but certainly not least was Netflix’s non-English films list. The Nigerian thriller “Blood Vessel” topped this particular chart, gaining 2.4 million views during its third week on the list. It was then followed by the Mexican drama “Familia” (2.4 million views), the 2008 sports comedy “Shaolin Soccer” (1.9 million views) and the Indian true-crime documentary “Curry and Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case” (1.7 million views). The Polish “The Taming of the Shrewd 2” then came in fifth place with 1.6 million views.