‘Squid Game’ and ‘Rebel Moon’ Games in the Works at Netflix

Video games set in the worlds of “Squid Game” and “Rebel Moon” are in the works at Netflix as the streamer’s gaming division continues to expand its offerings after launching just over two years ago.

According to a blog post on Wednesday, the “Squid Game” title will see players compete with each other in games from the series. Meanwhile, the four-player co-op “Rebel Moon” game, developed by Super Evil Megacorp, will take place following the events of “Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire” and “Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver.”

The “Squid Game” and “Rebel Moon” titles were announced alongside the streamer’s 2024 gaming slate, which will include “Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit,” a sequel to Spry Fox’s “life-sim” game; “FashionVerse,” the first artificial intelligence-enhanced, 3D mobile game featuring inclusive models in photo realistic scenes; “Game Dev Tycoon,” which will allow players to develop their own games based on their favorite films and TV series; and a new Sonic the Hedgehog game called “Sonic Mania Plus.”

Starting Thursday, Netflix subscribers will also be able to play “Grand Theft Auto III,” “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City” and “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” as part of a licensing agreement with Rockstar Games.

Other titles coming to the platform include “Braid, Anniversary Edition,” “Chicken Run: Eggstratcion,” “The Dragon Prince: Xadia,” “Dumb Ways to Survive,” “Hades,” “Harmonium: The Musical,” “Katana Zero,” “Money Heist: Ultimate Choice,” “Monumental Valley 1” and “Monumental Valley 2,” “Netflix Stories: Virgin River,” “Paper Trail” and “The Rise of The Golden Idol.”