Netflix Games is about to seriously expand its library. Three bestselling Rockstar titles — “Grand Theft Auto III,” “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City” and “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” — will be available on mobile to Netflix subscribers starting December 14.

The three titles are part of “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.” They also mark the first time Netflix’s games division has acquired a truly major title.

Netflix first launched its games division in 2021, which allows subscribers to play a collection of games on mobile at no extra cost. Over the years, the streamer’s library of games has leaned heavily on mobile classics such as “Cut the Rope” and games based on Netflix IP such as “Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited” and “Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game.” The streamer has also dabbled in acquiring certain indie darlings. The dungeon crawler “Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon” is currently part of the Netflix Games lineup as is “Twelve Seconds,” the adventure game featuring voice acting performances from James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe. But this is the first time a major gaming title has come to the division, let alone three.

BIG NEWS: GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas from the Grand Theft Auto Series are coming to Netflix Games for mobile on December 14! pic.twitter.com/qe9DGOHXyO — Netflix (@netflix) November 29, 2023

“Grand Theft Auto III,” “San Andreas” and “Vice City” all released back-to-back between 2001 and 2004. Like all “GTA” entries, they’re open world sandbox games that give players the option of following a story but largely encourage creative gameplay in these cities filled with crime, guns and cops. The third installment in the franchise sold 17.5 million copies. As for “Vice City” and “San Andreas,” they sold 20 million and 27.5 million copies respectively. All three titles are part of the PS2 Greatest Hits, Platinum collection.

Earlier this year, Netflix Games announced they planned to add 40 games in 2023 as well as add indie hits “Monument Valley” and “Monument Valley 2” in 2024.