Zoë Kravitz’s ‘Blink Twice’ Trailer Turns Channing Tatum Into a Charming Tech Bro Villain | Video

The thriller starring Naomi Ackie opens this August from Amazon MGM

Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut “Blink Twice” is nearly here — and the movie’s first trailer promises a very wild ride. Watch it above.

Naomi Ackie stars as a cocktail waitress who is whisked away to a private island by a charming tech bro (Channing Tatum, Kravitz’s real-life beau) and his friends, played by Simon Rex, Haley Joel Osment and Christian Slater. Once there, her whirlwind vacation starts off extravagantly … until she starts to notice something decidedly more sinister going on, such as the disappearance of her BFF (Alia Shawkat), who nobody on the island seems to remember.

When a trailer starts out with an actor saying, “So everybody’s dead,” that gives you some idea of the dark turns this story could undoubtedly take.

“Blink Twice” also stars Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan and Geena Davis.

Kravitz, who has starred in “The Batman,” Steven Soderbergh’s “Kimi” and the “Fantastic Beast” movies in the past few years, started writing the movie in 2017 with E.T. Feigenbaum, with the intention of it being her directorial debut. Filming finally began on the project under the working title “Pussy Island” in 2022.

“Blink Twice” hits theaters on August 23.

