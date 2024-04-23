Jennifer Lopez returns to the action genre for Netflix this May, and in the new trailer for “Atlas,” we learn that involves hunting down a murderous AI to try and save humanity.

Lopez stars as Atlas Shepherd, “a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence.” As Mark Strong’s military character explains in the footage, she’s spent her life hunting “Harlan” (Simu Liu), an AI program created to advance humanity, but — as is the case in many AI stories — instead tried to destroy it.”

When she joins a mission to capture Harlan on another planet, her team is attacked, and she’s force to eject herself from the ship in a giant robot suit. Of course, that suit is controlled by Smith, a different AI.

“I don’t need your help,” she tells the program defiantly. “I don’t trust any AI.”

However, Atlas quickly learns that she’s not equipped to carry out the rest of her mission without Smith’s help, and is forced to lean into the bond they must create to stop Harlan. If she doesn’t, “all life on Earth is doomed.”

Written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite, “Atlas” was directed by “Rampage” and “San Andreas” filmmaker Brad Peyton, a man who’s well-accustomed to tackling world-ending stakes.

You can watch the full trailer for “Atlas” in the video above.

“Atlas” hits Netflix on May 24.