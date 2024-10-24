Jimmy Fallon Loses It as James Poyser Describes His Favorite Scary Movie — ‘The Notebook’

Horror, much like comedy, is subjective. But even keeping that in mind, it’s hard to be prepared for The Roots’ James Poyser’s favorite scary movie. Jimmy Fallon was blindsided by the keyboardist’s pick on the latest episode of “The Tonight Show.”

In honor of spooky season, Fallon noted that a new survey found 84% of people watch scary movies around Halloween. “Personally, my favorite is the original ‘Halloween,’” Fallon shared. He then asked the members of “The Tonight Show” house band what their favorite scary movies are.

Most were expected. Black Thought listed “Paranormal Activity,” saying “that one really got me.” Questlove mentioned “Jaws” because “that shark messed me up.” Then it was James Poyser’s turn.

“The scariest movie I’ve ever seen has to be ‘The Notebook,’” he confidently said as the studio audience laughed. The crowd and Fallon may have been giggling, but Poyser came prepared with a pretty compelling argument. As the lights darkened and a spotlight shown on him, Poyser took off.

“There’s nothing scarier than the fragility of memory, the potential loss of love and the torment of family disapproval of the person you believe is the one,” Poyser confidently said. “Allie’s choice between Noah, her passionate lover, and Lon, the representation of social expectations, kept me on the edge of my seat the entire film. Ultimately, love is the thing that is the most horrifyingly bittersweet.”

The very silly segment received a round of applause from the audience after Fallon pretended to wipe away a tear after that “beautiful” description. That wasn’t the only seasonal joke “The Tonight Show” had up its sleeve Wednesday night. Fallon opened up his monologue by sharing that another survey declared that Circus Peanuts are America’s least favorite candy.

“They’re kind of mushy, orange, hard to digest. Can we see a photo?” Fallon said before flashing a picture of Donald Trump. “I’m sorry that’s a mistake. That’s terrible!”

Fallon then shared that another hated candy are Necco Wafers, which he described as “chalky, brittle” and something that’s “been around forever.” Naturally, that was accompanied by a photo of President Joe Biden. Watch the full monologue above.