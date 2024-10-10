Scooter Braun Reveals He Watched Taylor Swift Feud Doc, Says ‘A Lot of Things’ Were ‘Misrepresented’

“Five years later, I think … it’s time to move on,” the Hybe America CEO says

Scooter Braun, the music executive whose feud with Taylor Swift was the subject of a Max documentary from June, said he “recently watched” the movie and thought it “misrepresented” reality.

“I watched it and I wasn’t going to watch it because … I just thought it was going to be like another hit piece [and] I pretty much stay quiet about this kind of stuff,” Braun said Thursday at the Bloomberg Screentime Conference in Los Angeles of the project, titled “Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood.” “My dad called me, and my mom, and they were like, ‘We just watched it. We think you should watch it.’ So I did.”

When asked by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw what he thought of the documentary, Braun said, “Look, five years later, I think … it’s time to move on,” and added there were “a lot of things that were misrepresented.”

Braun, who currently serves as CEO of Hybe America, went on to advocate for the importance for people to “communicate directly with each other” amid the growing relevance of social media. “I think when people actually take the time to stand in front of each other [and] have a conversation, [they] usually find out the monster is not real.”

Even still, when asked to identify one artist whose career is promising when it comes to future dividends, Braun named his pick as Swift.

“I think the artist that’s one that you should always bet on, and is already a huge star, and you can always bet on because they want it all the time, and they do what it takes to be present and relative all the time, is Taylor Swift,” Braun said, joking that his PR team would be taken aback by his answer.

Braun, who once repped the likes of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and other notable artists, lost 43 of his clients in the same day as he shifted away from music management after a divorce prompted him to rethink his priorities.

“We put them first, and … I wasn’t present — I was a manager 24/7, and even though I was home, I wasn’t being there the way I should, and it led to a divorce,” Braun said. “I realized I might have lost my marriage [but] I wasn’t going to lose my kids, and I decided that I wanted to step away from it, focus on other things, and now I have three of the best clients in the world, and that’s my focus.”

