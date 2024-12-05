‘Scrubs’ Reboot in the Works at ABC With Bill Lawrence

“Scrubs” is closer to returning to ABC. A follow-up of the hit medical comedy is officially in early development at 20th Television, with executive producer Bill Lawrence attached — though he is not set to return as showrunner, TheWrap has learned.

No cast or other details have been revealed, but reports say producers are beginning conversations with the original cast — led by Zach Braff — for a potential return.

The update comes more than two years after Lawrence and his stars first promised an eventual return to Sacred Heart Hospital while at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas.

“We’re going to do it because we’re lucky enough people care. If you’re lucky enough to be able to work with the people you love, run to it,” Lawrence said in June 2022, while Neil Flynn echoed, “We’re gonna do it.”

“I think we all kinda want it,” Donald Faison agreed. “We would all love to work together again. It’s just really hard. It can’t be a full season of a show. It would have to be a movie or something … This dude [Lawrence] is never going to be free again.”

The original “Scrubs” ran for seven seasons on NBC before being moved to ABC for its final two. In total, the sitcom aired from 2001-2010 and also starred Sarah Chalke, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes.

Deadline was first to report the news.