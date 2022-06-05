A ‘Scrubs’ Reboot? Cast and Creator Say ‘We’re Going to Do It’

It may be time to ready your surgical gloves and don your masks because a “Scrubs” reboot may be on the horizon, according to the cast and its creator Bill Lawrence, who spoke on the subject during a reunion panel at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas.

The long-running comedy spanned nine seasons from 2001 to 2010, first airing on NBC and later on ABC. As its name suggests, the Emmy-winning series followed a new cohort of medical students as they solidified their knowledge in the field at Sacred Heart Hospital.

Sunday’s panel comprised of the show’s stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes and Neil Flynn, as well as Lawrence, who soon voiced affirmations about a potential revival.

“I think we all kinda want it,” said Faison, who played the wise-cracking and driven Turk. “We would all love to work together again. It’s just really hard. It can’t be a full season of a show. It would have to be a movie or something … This dude [Bill Lawrence] is never going to be free again.”

Lawrence is currently tied up with the third season of the acclaimed Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso,” on which he serves as showrunner. He is also reviving “Clone High” and renewed an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV earlier this year.

The rest of the cast echoed Faison’s sentiments, with Braff adding that a reboot wouldn’t be possible without Lawrence, whom he called the “wunderkind.” Flynn simply added, “We’re gonna do it,” to resounding audience applause.

“We’re going to do it because we’re lucky enough people care,” Lawrence concluded. “If you’re lucky enough to be able to work with the people you love, run to it.”

While nothing formal is in the works, the sentiments bode well for “Scrubs” fans. In the meantime, the full series can be streamed on Hulu.