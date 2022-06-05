MTV is hosting an “epic” ceremony on one-night for its 2022 Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. This year’s presenters include Chris Evans, Joe Keery, Chrishell Stause and Kristin Cavallari, with the one-night event taking place at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. The MTV Movie & TV Awards opened polls for fans to vote for their favorite nominees from May 11 to May 18, and now it’s time to find out who won.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the viewing details you need to watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

When Are the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards?

This year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will take place Sunday, June 5 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, with both ceremonies airing during one epic telecast.

Will the MTV Movie & TV Awards aBe Streaming?

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will be streaming live on Paramount+, for which you can get a weeklong free trial. The monthly subscription price is $4.99. And for those who still have cable, the ceremony will of course air on MTV.

Who Is Nominated for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards?

Top scripted nominees include “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with a total of seven nominations, “Euphoria” holding six, and “The Batman” trailing behind with four. New shows nominated include “Inventing Anna,” “Moon Knight,” “Pam & Tommy,” and “The Dropout.” Two new categories were added for this year’s ceremony: “Best Song” & “Here For The Hookup,” joining the other 12 categories.

Check out the nominees below.

BEST MOVIE

“Dune”

“Scream”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“The Adam Project”

“The Batman”

BEST SHOW

“Euphoria”

“Inventing Anna”

“Loki”

“Squid Game”

“Ted Lasso”

“Yellowstone”

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – “Euphoria”

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – “Emily in Paris”

Poopies & the snake – “Jackass Forever”

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – “The Batman”

Tom Holland & Zendaya – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – “Black Widow”

Cassie vs. Maddy – “Euphoria”

Guy vs. Dude – “Free Guy”

Shang-Chi bus fight – “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Spider-Men end battle – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Who Is Nominated for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED?

Unscripted top nominees are led by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with a total of four nominations, and second place is tied between “Selling Sunset” and “Summer House” both holding three nominations. Similar to the scripted segment, the unscripted segment added new categories, including “Best Reality Return,” “Best Music Documentary,” “Best Reality Romance” & “Best Reality Star” joining the other eight categories.

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“Selling Sunset”

“Summer House”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“American Idol”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

“The Masked Singer”

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“JANET JACKSON.”

“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”

“Oasis Knebworth 1996”

“Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)”

“The Beatles: Get Back”

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel – “The Big Shot with Bethenny”

Kylie Sonique Love – “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

Paris Hilton – “Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love”

Sher – “Ex on the Beach”

Tami Roman – “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles”

You can view the full list of nominees for all categories here.