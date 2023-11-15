‘SEAL Team’ to End After Season 7 at Paramount+

“SEAL Team” is completing its final mission: Season 7 will be the long-running military drama’s last at Paramount+.

The series follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. David Boreanaz stars as Jason Hayes, the respected and intense team leader, alongside Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian.

“For six seasons I have been fortunate and blessed to be a part of an outstanding cast and crew,” Boreanaz said in a statement Wednesday. “Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special OPS. I thank our fans, and I’m proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today. I look forward to Season 7 and the opportunity to end this series with love and gratitude.”

Production on the final season, which will premiere in 2024, is slated to begin in early December.

“SEAL Team” first premiered in 2017 and ran for four seasons on CBS before becoming a Paramount+ original series in 2021 with its fifth season.

“When we first heard the pitch for ‘SEAL Team’ almost seven years ago, I was struck by the producers’ genuine passion to tell authentic stories that honored and celebrated the sacrifice of veterans and all those who serve our country,” CBS Studios president David Stapf said in a statement. “Since that first meeting, they have not wavered in that mission. The characters, storylines and cast performances have continued to be both nuanced and powerful. Thank you to David, Spencer, Chris, Mark and the entire cast and crew for their partnership, creative vision, and dedication. We are looking forward to an exciting and satisfying seventh and final season.”

The series is produced by CBS Studios, executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, David Boreanaz, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Mark Owen, and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

“It has been a privilege to tell stories over seven seasons that honor the bravery and heroism of all who serve our country,” Hudnut and Chulack said in a joint statement. “We are deeply grateful to our amazing group of actors, writers, directors and talented crew, especially the hundreds of veterans who have worked on this show.

“We’d like to thank CBS Studios, Paramount+ and CBS for their partnership and support over the years, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who joined Bravo Team week after week and season after season,” their statement continued. “While we wish we could continue to shine a spotlight on areas where we can do better for our service members even after season seven comes to an end, it is our hope that the collective ‘SEAL Team’ community will stay in the fight when it comes to protecting our protectors.”