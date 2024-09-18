Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Docuseries Charting Career and Sex Trafficking Scandal Coming to Investigation Discovery

Production is underway on the project, which will premiere in 2025 on ID and Max

Sean "Diddy" Combs
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ quickly developing sex trafficking and assault scandal will be the subject of a new docuseries on Investigation Discovery, coming in 2025.

The docuseries will explore the rise and influence of the music mogul, as well as the allegations of violent behavior and illegal activity that led to his arrest this week. He is currently in jail awaiting trial. Production is currently underway on the series, and it is set to debut on ID and Max.

Partnering up with “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” producer Maxine Productions, the new series will feature those who have alleged acts of violence and brutality against Combs, as well as friends and colleagues of his who knew him before his stardom. Featuring archival footage and reporting from Rolling Stone, the series will spotlight the toxic power dynamic that silenced many alleged survivors.

The project is produced for ID by Maxine Productions and IPC in association with Rolling Stone Films.  

Diddy
Read Next
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sent to Jail to Await Trial on 3 Federal Counts of Sex Trafficking and Racketeering

The news of the series comes just days after Combs was arrested on Monday night and brought to a Manhattan court on Tuesday, where the charges were read and he pled not guilty to three federal charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He was denied bail, with prosecutors arguing that his vast resources make him a flight risk and cited his “disposition for violence.” He is set to remain in custody and a bail appeal has been set for Wednesday afternoon.

The charges allege that between 2008 and the present, Combs and his associates have “engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice,” according to legal documents.

In March, ID released “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” a docuseries that unveiled alleged sexual abuse, racism and sexism that took place on several Nickelodeon series during early ’90s and 2000s. After debuting to a captivated audience, the project was greenlit by Investigation Discovery for an additional fifth episode, titled “Breaking the Silence.”

Sean "Diddy" Combs
Read Next
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Ordered to Pay $100 Million in Civil Sexual Assault Case

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.