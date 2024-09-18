Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Docuseries Charting Career and Sex Trafficking Scandal Coming to Investigation Discovery

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ quickly developing sex trafficking and assault scandal will be the subject of a new docuseries on Investigation Discovery, coming in 2025.

The docuseries will explore the rise and influence of the music mogul, as well as the allegations of violent behavior and illegal activity that led to his arrest this week. He is currently in jail awaiting trial. Production is currently underway on the series, and it is set to debut on ID and Max.

Partnering up with “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” producer Maxine Productions, the new series will feature those who have alleged acts of violence and brutality against Combs, as well as friends and colleagues of his who knew him before his stardom. Featuring archival footage and reporting from Rolling Stone, the series will spotlight the toxic power dynamic that silenced many alleged survivors.

The project is produced for ID by Maxine Productions and IPC in association with Rolling Stone Films.

The news of the series comes just days after Combs was arrested on Monday night and brought to a Manhattan court on Tuesday, where the charges were read and he pled not guilty to three federal charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He was denied bail, with prosecutors arguing that his vast resources make him a flight risk and cited his “disposition for violence.” He is set to remain in custody and a bail appeal has been set for Wednesday afternoon.

The charges allege that between 2008 and the present, Combs and his associates have “engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice,” according to legal documents.

In March, ID released “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” a docuseries that unveiled alleged sexual abuse, racism and sexism that took place on several Nickelodeon series during early ’90s and 2000s. After debuting to a captivated audience, the project was greenlit by Investigation Discovery for an additional fifth episode, titled “Breaking the Silence.”