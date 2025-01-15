MCU writer Stephen McFeely initially turned down a pitch to return to the “Avengers” franchise with upcoming films “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Avengers: Secret Wars,” but walked back his decision the very next day.

“I remember calling Steve and said, ‘Hey, crazy idea. What do you think if we all go back and do ‘Secret Wars?’” Joe Russo told Empire Magazine in a joint interview with his co-director and screenwriter. “You were like, ‘F—k no. Absolutely not.’ And then you hung up. And the next morning at 7:30 you called and were like, ‘Alright, I have an idea.’”

Joe and Anthony Russo said they’d had many conversations with the Marvel camp over the years about new storylines, but the “Secret Wars” arc stuck.

“’Endgame’ was the end, and it took a little time for us to begin to think about it as something other than an end … Really what happened was, we ended up stumbling upon an idea that activated all of us,” Anthony Russo said. “You couldn’t see it coming until it came, and once it came it was like, ‘Well, that’s a story we need to tell.’”

As TheWrap previously reported, the Russos are set to direct the fifth and sixth film installment to the “Avengers” universe. McPheely, who co-wrote the Russos’ previous Marvel films with Christopher Markus, will write the screenplays for both movies. TheWrap learned exclusively that Chris Evans, who starred as Captain America, will return as part of the cast for “Doomsday,” though the exact nature of his role is unknown. “Avengers” alum Robert Downey Jr. will make a comeback with the franchise, where he will star as famed villain Doctor Doom.

“Avengers: Doomsday” is slated for release on May 1, 2026.



