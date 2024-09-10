Pioneertown Wants an Apology From ‘Selling Sunset’ Star for Baselessly Saying She Owns the Place

Pioneertown, a western community nestled in California’s San Bernardino County, wants new “Selling Sunset” star Alanna Gold to apologize for falsely stating that she owns it.

“‘Selling Sunset’s Alanna Gold does not ‘own Pioneertown,’” the Pioneertown Gazette newspaper posted on Instagram Monday. “The people of Pioneertown kindly request an apology from ‘Selling Sunset’ and Alanna Gold.”

“The baseless claims by ‘Selling Sunset’s Alanna Gold that she ‘owns Pioneertown’ undermine 78 years of internationally celebrated film, arts and cultural history,” their statement continued. “These claims belittle generations of artists, neighbors, nature lovers, community members, musicians, small business owners and otherwise magnificent people of Pioneertown.”

The statement comes after the Season 8 new addition said she owned “a little Western town in the desert, so it’s called Pioneertown.”

“Pioneertown is a mile-square census designated community with over 400 residents and is privately owned by more than 100 independent parties,” the message clarified. “Mrs. Gold has a small minority non-controlling interest in an entity that owns six of 35 parcels in the Mane Street area, constituting less than 1% of Pioneertown’s total 640 acres. The claim that she owns the ‘entire town’ is verifiably false. Respectfully, the residents of Pioneertown.”

“Selling Sunset” Season 8 is now available to stream on Netflix.