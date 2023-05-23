‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6: Christine Quinn’s Exit Explained

Why isn’t Christine Quinn on Season 6 of Netflix’s elite realtor reality series “Selling Sunset?” Depends who’s telling the story.

What the show says

Was she fired from The Oppenheim Group after she was accused of paying a fellow real estate agent’s client to work with her instead?

Jason Oppenheim, president of the Los Angeles brokerage firm showcased in the series, hinted as much in the Season 5 reunion episode when he said, “Right now there’s not a place for her at [the company].”

What Christine says

In Quinn’s version of events, that bribery storyline was “fake” and she’d already been planning on leaving for more than a year. Shortly after the premiere of Season 5, she tweeted, “30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset. Enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!”

She later addressed Oppnehim’s statements on TikTok, saying that it was her choice to leave the company: “Of course there’s no place for me. I terminated my contract weeks ago prior to filming. I have my own company now lol.”

In a recent interview with People, Quinn said, “Jason knew,” explaining that she had given him a heads’ long before her exit. “I told him I was doing my own thing. I think they thought I was bluffing; I don’t think they actually thought I was working on a company, I don’t know. But I told them for a year that I was working on this. Everyone knows.”

What Netflix says

Although Netflix never issued a formal statement about her exit, in August 2022, when TMZ reported that she was officially off the series, the outlet cited an unnamed source that said, “It was a mutual decision between Christine, Netflix, and the production company.”

The series is produced by Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate.

Season 6 of “Selling Sunset” premiered all 11 episodes on Netflix on May 19.