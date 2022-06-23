‘Selling Sunset’ Renewed for 2 More Seasons at Netflix

“Selling Sunset” isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The real estate reality show has been renewed for Seasons 6 and 7 at Netflix.

Production on the new installments is set to begin this summer in Los Angeles, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, “Selling Sunset” follows the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the top agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market… and each other.

A premiere date for Season 6 has not been revealed yet.

Netflix also announced Thursday that the “Selling Sunset” spinoff show, “Selling the OC,” will debut on Aug. 24. The series will follow Jason and Brett Oppenheim’s expansion into Orange County. The series will consist of eight 30-minute episodes.

So far, it doesn’t seem like any of the original “Selling Sunset” cast members will make an appearance, besides the brokers.

New cast members for “Selling the OC” are Newport Beach agents Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland.

“Selling Sunset” and “Selling the OC” are executive produced by Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Kristofer Lindquist, and Skyler Wakil. Jason Oppenheim also executive produces “Selling Sunset.”