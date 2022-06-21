“Stranger Things 4” is not losing any steam ahead of its Volume 2 premiere in a week-and-a-half. Following last week’s announcement that it had become Netflix’s most-watched English-language TV season ever, the sci-fi series’ fourth installment continued its dominance on the charts with 102.26 million hours viewed between June 13-19, appearing in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Season 4 was the most viewed title this week, having now amassed 883.30 million hours viewed in total since its premiere May 27 and maintaining its top spot on the Most Popular list.

Previous seasons of “Stranger Things” also held spots on the Top 10 this week, with Season 3, 2 and 1 occupying Nos. 4, 5 and 6. “First Kill” — the YA vampire romance series that launched June 10 — held the third spot, with 48.77 million hours viewed, after “Peaky Blinders” Season 6, which logged 61.36 million hours.

Netflix

On the non-English side, “Squid Game” fought its way back into the Top 10 this week on the heels of the news that a reality competition series based on the anti-capitalism show would launch at the streamer, in addition to the official greenlighting of a sophomore installment.

“Hustle” — featuring Adam Sandler as an unlucky basketball scout who recruits an extraordinary player — held the No. 1 spot on the films side for the second week in a row, logging 57.19 million hours viewed. The Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett-starring “Spiderhead,” which released June 11, followed behind with 35.4 million hours viewed in its debut on the chart.

When it came to non-English films, viewers tuned into new releases like the Argentinian psychological thriller “The Wrath of God,” Spanish action-adventure “Centauro” and Polish rom-com “Heart Parade,” which debuted in the top three spots with 17.23, 13.78 and 12.4 million hours viewed, respectively.