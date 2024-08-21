Seth Meyers Delights in Unhinged Interview With Conner O’Malley: ‘Seth Fired Me Years Ago for My Political Beliefs’ | Video

Seth Meyers welcomed as a guest one of the first writers ever hired on “Late Night” on Tuesday, and if you know anything about Conner O’Malley, the interview was as blissfully strange as expected.

A comedian and writer who has appeared in films like “Palm Springs” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and shows like “Joe Pera Talks With You” and “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson,” O’Malley carved out a niche of what one might reasonably call “insane” comedy with short and long-form videos on YouTube. His missives are essentially dark web-adjacent as he often films himself traipsing around New York City with hilariously seedy screeds.

So it comes as no surprise that A. He did not disappoint when he sat down with Meyers on Tuesday and B. Meyers was delighted to indulge O’Malley’s twisted sense of humor.

“It’s so great to be here. Seth fired me years ago for my political beliefs,” O’Malley deadpanned as he sat down opposite Meyers. “He wouldn’t let me open carry my Airsoft gun in the office,” he added.

Meyers then asked O’Malley if he was a good boss during O’Malley’s time as a writer, to which the comedian replied, “First of all, I also think you fired me because you found out that I was Irish, you didn’t know my last name.” Meyers quipped, “I always knew your last name.”

O’Malley went on to assert that he doesn’t follow politics and instead of being a Democrat or Republican, he’s a “registered badass.” He also claimed Meyers forced him, as punishment, to take a universal remote out into the city to change everyone’s TVs to NBC as a “ratings hack,” and gifted Meyers an envelope full of condoms “because I know how much you like sex.”

He then went on to describe a cut scene involving him from the movie “Twisters” (we won’t spoil the punchline to that one) and made a direct address to the camera imploring magician Criss Angel to contact him as soon as possible.

Watch the full interview in the video below.