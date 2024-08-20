Seth Meyers to Host ‘Closer Look Primetime’ Special Day After Trump-Harris Debate

Seth Meyers will bring his “Closer Look” segment to primetime to unpack the first debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” will host an hourlong live election special on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, the day after the first debate between Trump and Harris is set to take place in Philadelphia on Sept. 10. Broadcasting live from Studio 8G in Rockefeller Center, the special will then stream the next day on Peacock.

Examining the previous night’s debate, Meyers will extend his regular “Closer Look” segment, which provides a comedic analysis of breaking national news and political developments.

While Trump has already completed one 2024 presidential debate in late June opposite President Joe Biden, the September debate will mark his first against Harris, who took the reins from Biden as the 2024 Democratic nominee after he dropped out of the race in July.

The regular “Closer Look” segment airs three times a week and focuses on satirizing the day’s biggest news. Bringing in more than 3 billion views since it began, “Closer Look” is written by head writer Sal Gentile, as well as Meyers and “Late Night” head writer Alex Baze.

Looking back at “Closer Look” for the late night show’s 10th anniversary earlier this year, Meyers told TheWrap how the first edition of the segment “felt like a ‘got it.’”

“If memory serves, I wanted to write a longer form thing about the Greek debt crisis, and then there was another one on Planned Parenthood hearings,” he recalled. “It was just that was the thing people would say they saw and liked.”

Executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.